CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stone, Elliott inactive for Ravens against Colts

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens safeties Geno Stone and DeShon Elliott are inactive for Monday night's game against Indianapolis. The two defensive backs were listed as questionable Saturday — Stone with a thigh injury and Elliott with a quad problem. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and linebacker Josh Bynes are the other inactives for Baltimore.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

DeShon Elliott Puts Jack Doyle On Notice After Cheap Shot On Tavon Young

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Count Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott among those who weren’t fans of the cheap shot Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle took at Tavon Young late in Monday night’s game. “Jack Doyle don’t let me see you again brah, don’t disrespect Tay like that,” Elliott tweeted Tuesday. Elliott, who was inactive Monday, was referring to the moment Doyle pushed his teammate’s helmet into the turf while getting to his feet following a play late in the fourth quarter. Young got up and retaliated by shoving Doyle, who sold the shove with a flop worthy of an Oscars nod. Young was flagged...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Ap
firstsportz.com

Lamar Jackson Expressed Displeasure About Ravens’ Hard-Earner Victory

Lamar Jackson was seen content with the victory that the Baltimore Ravens secured over the Colts but it was supposed to be a cakewalk and not some dragged crawl down the by-lanes of hell. The Ravens QB expressed his unhappiness about the way the victory arrived, making it clear that they should be eyeing to play better in the next game.
NFL
thegreyhound.org

Controversy brews in the Ravens win over the Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 23-7 in a late afternoon game on Sunday. The talk of the game, though, was in the final three seconds. Normally, the winning team’s quarterback kneels to run out the clock if they have possession, but Baltimore instead decided to run the ball because they wanted to tie the NFL record of 43-straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: As long as Ravens have QB Lamar Jackson, they’ll always have a chance to win | COMMENTARY

After five games, it’s hard to tell how good the Ravens might be. Their defense is a mess largely because of poor tackling. It’s hit or miss with the offense, especially up front, because they have struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. But here is the one constant about the 2021 Ravens: As long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the field, they have a chance to win. Regardless of ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Colts most responsible for fourth-quarter choke vs Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts are now 1-4 after a disastrous fourth-quarter flop on Monday night. After gaining a 22-3 lead over the Ravens late in the third quarter, the Colts packed up all of their talent and effort and proceeded to get pummeled by Lamar Jackson and their own offensive inabilities to end up falling 31-25 in overtime.
NFL
USA Today

Ravens reject kneel down, tie NFL rushing record thanks to John Harbaugh's call for Lamar Jackson

DENVER – Lamar Jackson won this one with his right arm. He used his quick feet to crown Baltimore’s 23-7 thumping of the Denver Broncos and tie an NFL rushing record. The Ravens (3-1) were in danger of coming up just short of matching the Steelers’ longstanding mark for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted Broncos backup QB Drew Lock in the end zone with 3 seconds left.
NFL
NBC Sports

Calais Campbell: A lot of people are eating their words about Lamar Jackson

The Ravens were down 25-9 with 12 minutes to play on Monday night, which meant they’d need a remarkable performance in order to pull out a win over the Colts. They got one from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson went 18-of-20 for 192 yards, three touchdowns, and two-point conversions as the Ravens came back for a 31-25 overtime win. Jackson finished the game 37-of-43 for 442 yards to become the first quarterback with more than 400 yards and a completion percentage above 85 percent in the same game.
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Broncos: Inactives and open thread

The Louisville quarterback duel is underway at Empower Field as the Denver Broncos (3-0) host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1). This matchup an important one for both squads as they look to gain any advantage is their respective divisions, which both host strong competition. The inactives list for both teams feature...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Going With Black & Purple for MNF Matchup Against Colts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are going with the black jerseys and purple pants for their Monday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It's only the second time in their history they've gone with this combo. The Ravens also wore the black jersey and purple pants on Dec. 30,...
NFL
neworleanssun.com

Ravens run toward record, host Colts on MNF

The Baltimore Ravens are always bullish on running the football. Now a record is on the line when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. The Ravens (3-1) are looking to rush for at least 100 yards for the 44th consecutive game. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-77), a team that featured future Hall of Famer Franco Harris as the star back.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Colts vs Ravens MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -7, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, the Colts are 25-24-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$140 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Indianapolis has endured uneven marks when playing on the road (14-10-2, $300), facing an AFC opponent (15-21-2, minus-$810) and serving as the betting underdog (8-10-2, minus-$300). Also, for the month of October, dating back to 2018, the Colts have yielded sluggish ATS tallies involving overall record (6-5, $50), playing on the road (4-3, $70), encountering an AFC opponent (5-5, minus-$50) and representing the betting underdog (2-3, minus-$130). After four weeks of 2021 play, Indy’s offense ranks 15th in rushing offense (112.0 yards per game), scoring offense (averaging 20.8 points per week), 21st in total offense (326.0 yards per game) and 25th in passing offense, averaging 214.0 yards per week.
NFL
chatsports.com

'Follow the pigskin': Colts defense sticking to its keys against Baltimore Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Baltimore Ravens' offense is so unique and deceptive that the Indianapolis Colts admitted spending extra time in offseason, weeks before they'd actually have to face Lamar Jackson and company, preparing to stop them. Preparation is always important in the NFL, but most players play better when they're...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score predictions for Ravens vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Monday Night Football matchup. Baltimore boasts a 3-1 record, while Indianapolis hasn’t had quite the start to the season they were expecting, coming into the game at 1-3. Many anticipate a Ravens win in this game, but the Colts...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy