St. Labre Catholic School will have delayed start on Tuesday

A combined 50-year reunion for the Classes of 1970 and 1971 from Steubenville Catholic Central High School began and was hosted by the Class of 1971 at Froehlich’s Classic Corner in Steubenville on July 30. The weekend continued with a dinner-dance held at the Mingo Knights of Columbus Hall on July 31. Hosting this event was the Class of 1970 with approximately 165 people in attendance. Entertainment for the evening was provided by Twice As Nice. Attending from the Class of 1971 were, first row, from left, Noreen Carrocci, Donna Bracaglia Fidak, Lorrie DelFiandra Campana, Bernadette Milewski Mullenix, Kathy Grossi Osso, Carolyn Savinell McFarland, Patti Indovina Bennett, Rita Mannella Costantini, Tina Micucci Chambers, Anna Almonte Porter, Marian Januszkiewicz Cunningham, Patty Prokorym, Peggy Pasquarella Miller, Debbie Woods Clifton, Annette Sawka Seminara, Janice Giangulio Cox and Chris Happ McMurray; second row, Caroline Kerr DeBaldo, Robert Canori, Tina Longo Stoffer, Karen Humpe Cooper, Joan Rensi Staiger, Janet Szymanski Smith, Rita Petrozzi Carubia, Susan D’Anniballe Barnett, Marilyn Lelli Lamatrice, Pam Pizzoferrato, Camille DiDonato Cicone, Lynn Aceto Givens, Elaine Anticole Minnick and Mary Ellen Boso Petrozzi; and back row, Jim Padden, Ed Witkowski, Jim Kukor, Dom Potenzini, Antonio Rinaldo, Mike Pace, Anthony Targoss, Adam Alessi, Dan Battistel, Joanie Fato Clause, Dave Harlan, Babette Delatore Mavromatis, Randy Whirlow, Robert Campana, Rosemary Dellatorre Morris, Darcy Lalich Diamond, Vicki Yannon Petrella, Annie Fonow Barrett and Rita Gentile Dutton.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO