CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Prince Charles' car runs on cheese and wine

Chanute Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles has had his favourite car modified so it now uses a fuel largely derived from cheese and wine.

www.chanute.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

You Could Be Prince Charles and Camilla’s Neighbor for $10.1 Million

The chance to have a brush with royalty just became possible. It helps if you have some spare change. The Elmestree House Estate, located on an adjacent property to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s country home, just hit the market for £7.5 million—which is just over $10.1 million. The sprawling property consists of an Elizabethan-style main house built in 1844, a 17th century farm house—connected to the main house via a linking wing—a separate three-bedroom annex, and a detached cottage. Not only is the estate situated on a prime piece of real estate in the coveted Cotswolds area, it’s also a rare opportunity to own a property that has not been listed since 1949.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
nickiswift.com

Prince Charles' Claims About His Famous Car Is Raising Eyebrows

For years, climate change has been a big initiative for Prince Charles — as it has for his sons, Princes William and Harry. In January 2020, the future king of England traveled to Davos for the World Economic Forum where he met with corporate leaders and climate activists like Greta Thunberg on the importance of creating a sustainable environment for the economy, Vanity Fair reported. He then created an initiative called Terra Carta, which aims to "put sustainability at the heart of the private sector," by asking companies to decarbonize their operations while cooperating with the public to make sure goals are met.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Charles has created a garden dedicated to grandson Prince George

Prince Charles has revealed he has a garden dedicated to his grandson Prince George on the Balmoral estate.In a new interview with the BBC, the Prince of Wales spoke candidly about the climate crisis.Filmed on the Birkhall estate in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, where the royal family spend much of their summer, Prince Charles and BBC interviewer Justin Rowlatt can be seen walking around a garden that he created in honour of Prince George.Explaining the significance of the green space, he says: “This was a rather empty field that the farm didn’t need anymore.“The great thing was, I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Cheese#British Royal Family
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles' sweet tribute to Prince George at Balmoral home

The Prince of Wales has revealed how he has named an autumn garden at his Balmoral home after his eldest grandchild, Prince George. The future king, 72, spoke to the BBC in an arboretum that he created in the gardens of Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. "This was...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Meghan And Harry Are Becoming What The Royal Family Fears The Most

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their lives as senior members of the royal family behind in search of health and happiness in a different land. The couple decided to move to the United States in 2020, vowing to continue to give back by way of public service — but in a different way. In February 2021, the palace released a statement confirming that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be returning as working members of the royal family. "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement read, according to People. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a response, ensuring that everyone knew that they could still do good in the world without being directly associated with The Firm. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," their statement read.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

The Queen and Prince Charles Joined Elementary Students For a Forestry Class

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since she took the throne. While it's inevitable that some finery will be involved—maybe she’ll send some messages with spectacular jewelry—one of her biggest initiatives is much more earthy. In May, the queen joined with Prince Charles to announce a program called Plant a Tree for the Jubilee, urging people across the United Kingdom to celebrate the Windsors by improving the environment.
U.K.
theedgemarkets.com

Prince Charles urges nature-based economic development

KUNMING, China (Oct 12): Britain's Prince Charles on Tuesday called on the international community to protect and restore biodiversity and take a nature-based approach to develop the world economy, Xinhua reported. "We need, above all, to remember that nature's own economy provides services to our global economy that are worth...
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gordon Ramsay recalls cooking for Princess Diana: ‘She, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family’

Gordon Ramsay has reflected on cooking for Princess Diana, calling it the “best meal” he ever made.During Monday’s episode (27 September) of Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek, chef Gino D’Acampo asked Ramsay what his favourite meal was to date, to which he replied: “Cooking for Lady Di once.”He called the princess “just beautiful” and compared her to his surroundings in Greece. “I mean, here’s renowned as the supermodel of the islets – Santorini – and she, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I’ve ever met,” he said.Ramsay cooked for Diana at...
CELEBRITIES
East Bay Times

Kimberly Guilfoyle kept from queen’s state dinner as Trumps viewed as ‘Beverly Hillbillies,’ Stephanie Grisham says

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photograph ahead of a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady’s three-day State Visit to the UK. – Britain rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump on June 3 as he arrived in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on Brexit. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images)
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy