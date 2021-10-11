Brad Smith's history with Marshall inspired him to seek presidency
HUNTINGTON — Brad D. Smith said he still wears his Marshall University class ring. The Wing 2 Wing Foundation co-founder said his experience at the university made him who he is today. Smith, an alumnus of Marshall and a native of nearby Kenova, is one of five finalists in the university’s presidential search that began after current Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced in the spring that he would not seek an extension of his contract, which expires in July.www.herald-dispatch.com
