CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Brad Smith's history with Marshall inspired him to seek presidency

By McKENNA HORSLEY mhorsley@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — Brad D. Smith said he still wears his Marshall University class ring. The Wing 2 Wing Foundation co-founder said his experience at the university made him who he is today. Smith, an alumnus of Marshall and a native of nearby Kenova, is one of five finalists in the university’s presidential search that began after current Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced in the spring that he would not seek an extension of his contract, which expires in July.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Bill Clinton admitted to hospital, spokesperson says

Former President Clinton was hospitalized in California on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. He is "on the mend, in good spirits and incredibly thankful," Urena said Thursday evening. This is a breaking story. Please check back for...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Johnson

Comments / 0

Community Policy