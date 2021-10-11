State Golf: Scotus aiming for a big finish

A player at the top of the leaderboard and three inside the top 30 have given Scotus Central Catholic golf a day one lead at the Class C state tournament at Elks Country Club. Sophomore Cecilia Arndt, who already owns a state golf medal from last year, is in position to make it two and perhaps give the Shamrocks their first individual state champion. She and her teammates shot a first-round total of 369 and sit five shots ahead of Broken Bow in what would also be the first-ever Scotus girls golf team title.