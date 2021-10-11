CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Democrats Opposing Biden’s Budget Represent Districts That Need the Money Most

Cover picture for the articleThe lawmakers, including Sen. Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas), are resisting a progressive agenda due to their own moderate instincts and strategy for political survival. They initially refused to consider the package until after an infrastructure bill is passed but are now negotiating with the White House over its size — critical of its $3.5 trillion price tag as well as some of its measures, such as raising the corporate tax rate above 25% and certain climate provisions that impact the fossil fuel industry.

AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
WEKU

United against higher spending, centrist Democrats don't agree on what to cut or keep

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill have set the end of October as the time frame to nail down an agreement on a scaled-back version of President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda. After initially setting the price tag at $3.5 trillion over 10 years to enact sweeping health care, climate, education and child care policies, disagreements between progressives, who make up the bulk of the party's members, and two key Senate moderates mean some tough choices will need to be made to fashion a bill that can clear both chambers.
The Fiscal Times

Democrats Battle Over Cuts to Biden’s Agenda

Good news on the Covid front as a key FDA panel expresses support for booster shots for millions of people who have already received the Moderna vaccine. Meanwhile, President Biden encourages the 66 million unvaccinated Americans to get their shots. And the two baseball teams with the best records in the majors prepare for an elimination game in San Francisco Thursday night.
thecentersquare.com

Poll shows opposition to Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion budget

(The Center Square) – As lawmakers haggle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget, a new poll shows opposition to the spending plan. Convention of States Action reports that 92% of Republicans and 73% of Independents are less likely to support it if it means tax increases and growing the national debt.
The Independent

Progressives warn against 'false choice' in Biden bill trims

Progressive leaders in Congress are warning colleagues against a “false choice” over what to keep or cut as Democrats scale back President Joe Biden s now-$2 trillion package of social services and climate change strategies.In a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer the leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus argue the package should not simply be narrowed as centrist lawmakers prefer, but instead kept as Biden's bigger vision but for fewer than 10 years — “shorter, transformative investments” that could be started quickly and then revisited.“Much has been made...
The Independent

Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill

Senate Democrats are set to try again to advance a sweeping elections and voting overhaul bill, testing objections from Republicans with a vote planned for next week, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday.In a letter to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Republicans “must come to the table” to at least open debate on the bill. Weeks in the making, the new version was drafted in hopes of winning over support at a time when states continue mounting obstacles to voting.If the Republican senators have ideas “on how to improve the legislation, we are prepared to hear them, debate them, and...
Washington Post

Democrats negotiate over whether to shoot themselves in the foot

There’s an eternal debate in Washington about how much policy matters to politics, one that reemerges in slightly different forms. Does passing a bill with popular provisions really help you win elections? Do you get punished for passing something unpopular? Does the detailed substance of policies matter, or is the political battle over them just a contest of spin?
