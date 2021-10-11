CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Uncivil Politics

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many in the media may dismiss this as typical Washington Beltway drama, it actually reflects deeper political anger at politicians from both Parties whose actual allegiance is to economic elites. This frustration has boiled over and taken almost surreal turns as recently immigration activists followed Senator Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom to protest her blockage of the bill for reasons that appear to less with any serious ideological objection and more in pleasing the corporate donor base.

PLANetizen

Partisan Splits for Transportation Politics

"In a viral new paper published in this month’s Journal of the American Planning Association, researchers found that 63 percent of U.S. residents support transportation policies that 'shift more trips towards public transit, biking and walking,' regardless of their political affiliation." While many moderates and conservatives agree, this group skews left-of-center politically, and Congress has been engaged in a protracted battle over funding such programs, writes Streetsblog's Kea Wilson.
The Atlantic

The U.S. Is Politically Bankrupt

At least for the moment, the U.S. Senate has averted a crisis over the federal debt ceiling, after some Republicans in the chamber grudgingly agreed yesterday to help Democrats put off a reckoning until December. That the United States has endured confrontation after confrontation in Congress over the issue—and will almost certainly do so again mere weeks from now—is, as many other commentators have noted, utterly absurd. If you were in the prime of your life; had a good, stable job; and needed money to make your beautiful, old house safe and comfortable, wouldn’t you take out a loan—and especially so if you found out lenders were rushing to give you money at just about 0 percent interest?
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: No umpire in politics

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. Happy new fiscal year to all who celebrate. What do a baseball game and debates over the debt ceiling have in common? This week, Congress participated in both. There must have been some tension behind those swings when the government was less than 48 hours from shutting down. Anyway, other than that, here’s what’s going on this week: Congress is still arguing over infrastructure and the federal budget, the government is funded (for now) and Tina Smith wants to reshape the Supreme Court.
The Jewish Press

The Complicated Politics of Hating Israel

Thursday, Sept. 23 was a banner day for pro-Israel Democrats. But in the aftermath of the party leadership’s swift move to undo what had seemed like a stunning triumph on the part of their leftist wing, the question to be asked is not why Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wept on the floor of the U.S. House of the Representatives. Rather, it is whether the Democratic establishment will have many more such victories over the increasingly loud voices being raised against the Jewish state by their activist base.
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
Las Vegas Sun

Political divide dangerously widens

A new political poll offers an alarming look at the state of American unity and our population’s respect for some of the nation’s core values. The poll, conducted by the University of Virginia’s nonprofit Center for Politics, shows that 52% of respondents who voted for former President Donald Trump were in favor of splitting the country into red and blue states, while 41% of voters for President Joe Biden agree with the idea. More than 2,000 voters participated in the poll, nearly equally divided between those supporting Trump and Biden.
Washington Post

Democrats negotiate over whether to shoot themselves in the foot

There’s an eternal debate in Washington about how much policy matters to politics, one that reemerges in slightly different forms. Does passing a bill with popular provisions really help you win elections? Do you get punished for passing something unpopular? Does the detailed substance of policies matter, or is the political battle over them just a contest of spin?
MSNBC

Trump’s 'coup 2.0': Obama lawyer warns 45 may sue National Archives in effort to withhold WH docs

As the GOP doubles down on Donald Trump’s “big lie,” the second highest-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, is falsely suggesting Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump is back fueling attacks on democracy during rallies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC legal analyst and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to break this all down as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation.Oct. 11, 2021.
citywatchla.com

Key Democrats Opposing Biden’s Budget Represent Districts That Need the Money Most

The lawmakers, including Sen. Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas), are resisting a progressive agenda due to their own moderate instincts and strategy for political survival. They initially refused to consider the package until after an infrastructure bill is passed but are now negotiating with the White House over its size — critical of its $3.5 trillion price tag as well as some of its measures, such as raising the corporate tax rate above 25% and certain climate provisions that impact the fossil fuel industry.
Mic

The political implosion hall of fame

What is politics if not the pursuit, accumulation, and application of naked power? Occasionally that effort is done for the genuine benefit of others. More often than not, however, it stems from a combination of self-interest and ambition, and any associated altruism is merely a happy byproduct. To grasp and maintain power is a balancing act in which sheer cunning, the need to deliver — at least in part — on promises, and selfish advancement are in a perpetual struggle with one another. Not everyone who gets into the game can pull it off; next November, count how many incumbent members of Congress lose their seats after just a single term.
KTSA

Politics Goes Into The Toilet

You would think, if you were a president whose big spending plans hinged on Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s vote, you could at least fake a little chivalry in her defense. But if that president is Joe Biden, nope. Let’s give both sides a little privacy. Let’s draw the line where we...
citywatchla.com

Manchin's Means-Testing and Work Requirements Are a Recipe for Building Back Worse

These include children's allowances in the form of tax credits, paid family and medical leave, free post-secondary education, expanded Medicare, home and community-based services, and so much more. If Manchin forces work requirements and intrusive, demeaning means tests, it will be substantially easier for Republicans to drown Biden's legacy in...
Daily Beast

How Triple-Jabbed Israel Is Exposing America’s Booster Shot Blunders

Millions of Israelis rushed to pharmacies and clinics for their third dose of COVID vaccine after the country’s health regulators authorized boosters back in July, and the apparent result—four months on—is striking. For the roughly 4 million Israelis who’ve gotten boosted—that’s two-thirds of the adult population—COVID cases seem to have...
