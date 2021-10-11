Australia's Fortescue to make green hydrogen equipment in Queensland

Scott Morrison has declared he will attend next month’s Glasgow climate conference, as the Coalition parties prepare to consider the government’s revised climate policy. Morrison, who delayed a final decision on whether to go to COP26, and at one stage seemed inclined not to, said on Friday he had confirmed his attendance overnight. But he still has to land his new climate policy, including a net zero target for 2050, with the Nationals. The Nationals meet on Sunday, and will be briefed by Energy Minister Angus Taylor. The Liberal parliamentary party will meet on Monday. The indications on Friday were that a majority...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO