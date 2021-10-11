Australia's Fortescue to make green hydrogen equipment in Queensland

US-based startup HyPoint has teamed up with Germany’s BASF, the largest chemical producer in the world, to develop high-performance fuel cell membranes for use in its hydrogen fuel cell system. “The new high-performance fuel cell system is expected to achieve more than 3,000 W/kg, an increase of at least 50% over the current system, and become available to customers in mid-2024. Critically, 3,000 W/kg of specific power opens HyPoint's system up to larger aircraft, including passenger planes,” HyPoint wrote on Friday. The startup focuses on hydrogen-powered zero-emission aviation, aeronautics, and urban air mobility. “Our collaboration will yield next-generation membranes and membrane-electrode assemblies that result in a significant improvement to our system’s specific power, durability, and operational temperature range,” Alex Ivanenko, founder, and CEO of HyPoint, commented.
