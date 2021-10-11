CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia's Fortescue to make green hydrogen equipment in Queensland

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd's green energy unit said on Monday it plans to build the world's biggest electrolyser factory in Queensland, looking to jump start the green hydrogen industry in Australia. Andrew Forrest, Fortescue's chairman and Australia's richest man, has thrown his weight behind the...

