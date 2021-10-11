‘Narcos: Mexico’: New Threats Emerge in Season 3 First Look Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix today released the first look at season three of Lost in Space with new images and a teaser trailer. The new season will premiere on December 1. In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO