Season 12 episode 3 is poised to air on CBS this Friday, and this story could be all about characters going out of their comfort zone. For Frank Reagan, we’re going to see the character get an enticing job offer from none other than his old friend Lenny (Treat Williams). Meanwhile, for Sean Reagan things could get even more interesting. The photo above is of Andrew Terraciano as the character, who decides to secretly get involved in the Reagan family business. The context of his actions is not altogether clear, other than that he’s going to do it behind his father Danny’s back!

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO