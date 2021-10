Friday night’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 is going to be a big one for Vanessa Ray as Eddie, especially in light of recent events!. Think back now to the events of this past episode. At the end of it, we learned that Eddie was studying, previously in secret, for the Sergeant’s exam. She wants to take a step forward in her career, but in doing so, did her marriage take a step back? Jamie has no issue at all with her trying to get promoted; he instead wonders why she chose to hide it. Was that really something she needed to keep secret? We more than understanding some of what he felt at that point, given that this is the sort of thing you’d typically want to celebrate.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO