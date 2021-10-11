9-1-1 season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Peer Pressure’

Higgins reads a chapter from Robin's latest White Knight novel to Ethan over videochat while on vacation in Kenya. But Ethan has to bolt to see patients. Over the past five months, they aren't seeing much of each other on their Doctors Without Borders trip. Like Juliet, Magnum is critically reviewing the same book. Kumu is managing the estate in Higgins' absence. Thomas's latest client, single mother Jenny Lu, goes missing. Jenny's father tells Magnum she is a recovering drug addict. Thomas promises Jenny's daughter Emma that he'll find her. Magnum wakes up Juliet to have her run Jenny's financial information. Magnum is secretly dating Katsumoto's partner Detective Lia Kaleo. Suzy resigns her job at Rick's bar to attend an arts residency in San Diego. But this also means they can now start a relationship. Thomas discovers Jenny has a new job which pays well. T.C. finds Jenny's car in Chinatown. Nearby Magnum locates a secret card room full of dead bodies, with Jenny's abandoned purse, but Jenny and her license are gone. The dead are Yakuza. Higgins calls Thomas for a favor. She needs the location of the bandits who stole vaccines. Jenny is being hunted by two out-of-town hitmen. Juliet takes down three bandits and retrieves the vaccines. Jenny was attempting to find Barry Costigan, who was also recovering. Eve at Mi-6 calls Higgins about her recovery of the vaccines. The gang is looking for her and Eve tells her she has to leave Kenya immediately if she wants Mi-6 to protect her medical community. Costigan is killed by the hitmen. Lia tracks Jenny's burner phone. The hitmen have Jenny. Thomas stages an explosion as a diversion, shoots one hitman, then knocks out the other. Juliet says goodbye to Ethan. Higgins calls Magnum to tell him she's coming home.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO