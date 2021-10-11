Rev. Thomas “Tommy” Lee Prevette, 69, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist-Wilkes Medical Center. He was born May 8, 1952, in Wilkes County to Dewey and Hope Jones Prevette. Rev. Prevette was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Morningstar Fellowship Church. He loved his family and spending time with them, reading and studying his Bible. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, checkers, playing the guitar, mowing his yard and going to antique car shows. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Prevette.