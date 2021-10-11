Will Poulter Cast as Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
We finally know who will be playing Adam Warlock, after the character was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It was confirmed today that Will Poulter has been cast in the role of Adam Warlock for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The character was initially teased in the post-credit scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when Ayesha revealed she had created something to destroy the Guardians, and that she was thinking of calling him ‘Adam.’www.cinelinx.com
