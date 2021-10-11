Will Poulter Cast as Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

No Time to Die is the latest addition to the James Bond franchise, and it seems like we have been waiting forever to see it. Thankfully, it has been worth the wait. It seems every iteration of James Bond has faced the challenge of adaptation. It is a question of staying true to the origins of the series versus changing to incorporate contemporary trends and the demands of popular culture. Its the same demands of any iconic movie franchise; how to you change the direction of the films without loosing what made audiences fall in love with it in the first place?

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO