Not many would argue that pets are family as loved as pretty much any blood relative. Whether you have a cat, dog, or something else entirely, the love is real. Because we love our pets so much, we wanted to hear about yours. We asked to see your animal BFFs and you delivered. Now voting is over and the top dogs (and cats, and critters) get their spotlight. We also want you to have all the resources you need to care for them, pamper them, and see how special they really are. So, we talked to a few experts in the area about their products and services in regards to our beloved animals.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO