PENSACOLA, Fla. -- In the world of elder care and services, John Clark is a household name. He's been a voice championing the causes of seniors for almost half a century. "Everybody was doing the electric slide, including me," Alice Whitehurst, Council On Aging volunteer and client said. "I'd seen Mr. Clark had on the most beautiful pink shirt and pink tie I ever seen. He walked over and he said, "May I have this dance?"