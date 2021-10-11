CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: William Shatner to join these 4 famous space tourists who reached the new frontier

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 13, Star Trek actor William Shatner, 90, will become the oldest person to reach space. Here are the space tourist footsteps he will be following.

HollywoodLife

William Shatner’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children & Their Mom

‘Star Trek’ icon William Shatner is a proud girl dad! The actor shares his three daughters with first wife Gloria Rand. Here’s everything to know about their kids. William Shatner is a proud father-of-three and acclaimed actor — and has now added space traveller to his extensive resume! The Star Trek icon, 90, who portrayed Captain James T. Kirk for several decades, officially went into space on a flight with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. He is now the oldest person to go to space, surpassing aviator Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, who became the record holder when she flew to space with the Amazon founder in July at the age of 82.
William Shatner
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren Rips Billionaires’ ‘Free Ride. . . All The Way To Outer Space’ On William Shatner’s Launch Day

BOSTON (CBS) — William Shatner became the oldest person in space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old actor who played Captain Kirk blasted off aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. It was an exciting day for “Star Trek” fans – but Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts used the moment to share a different message about the new age of space travel. The one-time presidential candidate took to social media with a familiar mantra: The ultra-rich are getting away with paying too little in taxes as they set their sights on the final frontier. “Giant corporations and billionaires have had a free ride for...
CinemaBlend

William Shatner And Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Share Adorable Exchange Over Star Trek Vet's Trip To Space

William Shatner immortalized himself in pop culture thanks to his role as Star Trek’s original leading man James T. Kirk, portraying the character through decades of exploring strange new worlds, seeking out new life and civilizations, and boldly going where no man had gone before. While Shatner may not be interacting with any alien civilizations any time soon, the 90-year-old actor is heading to space in real life, and fellow pop culture legend Lynda Carter started an adorable exchange about the big news. Who knew James Kirk and Wonder Woman trading comments could be so much fun?
Outsider.com

William Shatner ‘Deeply Disappointed’ He Isn’t Yet the Oldest Person to Ever Go to Space

It’s no secret that William Shatner has been around for a long time. The actor is striking another item off of his bucket list – going to space. For years, he has been living in space, well on TV, for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek. At 90 years old, he will be the oldest person on Earth to go to space, breaking a record. He will be taking the crown off of Wally Funk’s head, who flew on the New Shepard in July at 82. However, he is disappointed that the trip had to be delayed due to harsh weather conditions. He was delayed by a day.
People

Every Must-See Photo From William Shatner's Trip to Space

William Shatner is joined by Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries as they get ready to board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard vehicle. Shatner's historic flight will make him the oldest person to ever go to space at 90 years old. Shatner is flying with a crew who have all contributed to space exploration. Chris Boshuizen is a former NASA engineer, Glen de Vries is co-founder of software company Medidata and Audrey Powers is vice president of mission and flight operations at Blue Origin.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

VAN HORN, Texas — (AP) — Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company. The “Star Trek” actor and three fellow passengers hurtled to an...
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: ‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Heads To ‘The Final Frontier’ With Blue Origin Launch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — William Shatner and other members of the ‘New Shepard’ mission will head to space Wednesday afternoon in Blue Origin’s only second manned launch. The ‘Star Trek’ star joins Audrey Powers, the company’s Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, along with two other crew members. Shatner famously portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the iconic space series, which lauded space as “the final frontier.” The launch was originally scheduled for 9:30 a.m. but was pushed back due to winds. The wind forecast delayed the entire launch one day earlier this week. The launch will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN above. What: Blue Origin launch with Shatner, Powers, Glen de Vries, and Chris Boshuizen. When: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
