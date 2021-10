DeLoatch used her own experience in writing last night's emotional episode. "When I first wrote it, no one else saw it but me, right? So it was cool to write it for myself," she tells TVLine. "I’m rarely unable to find any humor in a situation, so even though that was one of the hardest, darkest times in my life… there were still going to be jokes. By the time we as a group worked on it, and everyone got a chance to chime in and make notes, it was a sweeter episode. Not as edgy as when I put it together. (laughs)." Behrs says of reading the script: "The moment I read the last two scenes, I was fully weeping. I then read them to my husband, who also began to well up. Then I immediately texted Meg and just said, 'Thank you for this beautiful episode.'"

