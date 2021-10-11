There’s an uptick in activity in the tropics with two disturbances located east of the Caribbean

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Activity in the tropics is on the rise again, with forecasters monitoring two areas for potential development as a third peters out. A tropical wave located east-southeast of the far eastern Caribbean is forecast to move in the general direction of the Bahamas this week. It is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to areas such as Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. By midweek, it should reach the southeastern Bahamas. With wind shear not as strong at that point, chances will be more favorable for its development.