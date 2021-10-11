CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

There’s an uptick in activity in the tropics with two disturbances located east of the Caribbean

By ROBIN WEBBSouth Florida Sun Sentinel
nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Activity in the tropics is on the rise again, with forecasters monitoring two areas for potential development as a third peters out. A tropical wave located east-southeast of the far eastern Caribbean is forecast to move in the general direction of the Bahamas this week. It is expected to bring heavy rain and winds to areas such as Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. By midweek, it should reach the southeastern Bahamas. With wind shear not as strong at that point, chances will be more favorable for its development.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Near-normal activity expected in the tropics to end out October

Overall, the tropics have been quiet so far in the month of October with no named storms impacting the United States. Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Sam remained out in the open Atlantic, as well as weaker Tropical Storm Victor. There is only one name left on the list for the...
ENVIRONMENT
KLFY News 10

Tropical Activity at a Minimum

Heading into the middle parts of October tropical activity is starting to settle down across the Atlantic Basin. Currently, there are no named tropical systems. A weak tropical wave is in the central Atlantic. This wave has a very low chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves more east. This […]
ENVIRONMENT
cbs12.com

Tracking 1 tropical disturbance

There's only 1 system we're tracking across the tropical Atlantic Basin. An elongated area of low pressure continues a few hundred miles to the ESE of Bermuda. Showers and storms have become more concentrated. However, strong upper level winds will continue to keep the wind shear high overhead. Due to this, development is unlikely.
ENVIRONMENT
nny360.com

Salmon River International Sport Fishing Museum struggles to survive

PULASKI – Like a salmon battling upstream, a true gem of the Salmon River corridor is battling for its life. The Salmon River International Sport Fishing Museum, four miles east of downtown on Route 13, a transplant really from the Finger Lakes, has been struggling upstream for almost 20 years here, and like the salmon has made it again and again.
PULASKI, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy