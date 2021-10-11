Pink Salt from Pakistan Falsely Marketed as Harvested from the ‘Heart of the Himalayas,' Consumer Alleges in Proposed Class Action Suit

Last week MDN was (as far as we can tell) the first to bring you news of a new lawsuit filed in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas against EQT alleging the company had not made required royalty payments to at least two residents, and likely many more residents (see Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against EQT for Nonpayment of Royalties). In a follow-up to that post, we spotted an interview with the attorneys filing the lawsuit who say the issue of not tracking down and paying those with a mineral rights interest is “an extraordinarily widespread problem” in PA, and that there are “thousands” of rights owners in PA owed money by EQT.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO