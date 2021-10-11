Pink Salt from Pakistan Falsely Marketed as Harvested from the ‘Heart of the Himalayas,' Consumer Alleges in Proposed Class Action Suit
Costco Wholesale was slapped with a consumer class action Sunday in New York Southern District Court over its Kirkland brand Ground Himalayan Pink Salt. The counterfeit salt suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates and The Law Office of James Chung, alleges that the product’s labeling falsely suggests that the salt is from the ‘heart of the Himalayan Mountains’ when it is a product of Pakistan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-08361, Mogollon v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.www.law.com
