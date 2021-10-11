Auburn looking to reignite rushing attack in road showdown with Arkansas

One of Auburn’s perceived strengths entering the fall is now the focus of genuine intrigue entering the Tigers’ seventh game. The Tigers’ run game struggled at times against Georgia State and LSU but did well on the whole by rushing for over 160 yards and at least 4.7 yards per carry in those two victories. The tune changed dramatically last Saturday against Georgia, as the Tigers only averaged 1.59 yards per carry and posted their lowest rushing yard total since playing Georgia in October 2020.