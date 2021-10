The Kansas State Fair is inducting another member to its Wall of Honor board. The 2021 Wall of Honor inductee is former board member and cattle rancher, Brad Rayl. Rayl grew up attending the Kansas State Fair, and as a young 4-H'er helped his dad, who was the Kansas State Fair poultry superintendent in the poultry barn. Rayl started his 4-H career showing chickens, then moved to exhibiting lambs in the Bison arena. From there, he began investing in Suffolk ewes. Later, he built a Suffolk herd called Flying R Suffolks. Rayl sold his Suffolk herd and used the funds to cover most of his college expenses at Kansas State University.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO