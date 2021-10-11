CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We stand on the shoulders of others

By CHRISTINE FLOWERS Syndicated columnist
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was watching TV the other night, and one of those ubiquitous campaign ads popped up. This time, it was a female candidate for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, discussing all of her accomplishments. Other than the fact that it was refreshingly positive and didn’t engage in any vitriol, there was...

