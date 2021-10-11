New Radio Technique Reveals Four Likely Planets Around Nearby Stars
A radio survey of the sky has detected activity from a variety of nearby red dwarfs. In some cases, astronomers suspect, these radio signals indicate the presence of previously undetected planets around these low-mass stars. If they’re right, it adds a new method for finding our nearest planetary neighbors beyond the Solar System. Eventually, it could also help reveal whether conditions around these stars are suited to planets holding onto their atmospheres.www.iflscience.com
Comments / 0