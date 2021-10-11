The Beauty of Painting -- Art Exhibition at Columbia College
Columbia College presents sabbatical art exhibition. “The Beauty of Painting” – a collection of 14 new oil paintings by Columbia College Art Professor, Li Ching Accurso, is now on display through December 3, 2021, in the Columbia College Manzanita Building Rotunda (11600 Columbia College Drive, Sonora). The upper level of the Manzanita Building is open to the public Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This exhibition showcases work produced as part of Accurso’s sabbatical in Fall 2019.www.ledger.news
