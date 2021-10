The confusion has set in following Governor Abbott's new executive order that bans any entity from requiring a person to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It is a direct response to President Biden's mandate requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to require the shot for all employees. Tuesday, Southwest and American Airlines, both based in Texas said they will not be following the governor's order and will lean on the federal government for guidance. This is leaving many business owners in Texas to ask... "What do I do?" The News Edge legal analyst Charles "Big Angry" Adams cut through the confusion and clarified some key points of the governor's order.

