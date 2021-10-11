Poem: Breathless Cycle

For as long as I remember, my childhood has been filled with tokens of my heritage and ancestry: for nine years I attended a local Chinese-run art studio, like most Chinese kids I took those dreaded language courses, and every school I’ve attended has had a predominant Asian demographic. Yet despite all these reminders, I often find myself struggling to make sense of the culture I was raised in. After all, I quit my language classes after a few years, my sister and I have only been to China twice, and my family rarely celebrates traditional festivals. Thus, when my grandma moved in to live with us, I remember feeling so excited—to me, she was the closest physical embodiment of my culture that I knew. Nevertheless, as time passed Knowing this and the fact that many members of the Harker community come from various backgrounds, I’ve often wondered how many other students or faculty have felt the same way, the desire to feel connected to a culture while it seems to slip further and further away from grasp.

