CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Poem: Breathless Cycle

The Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRise up. Vulnerable on my skin. Condensed into a ball — tightness. until it’s used in later days. elevates my heart rate and makes it hard to breathe. Then once the storm passes, the cycle continues. The feelings roll back into each other. like a snowball, building and building. until...

udreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Review

Poem: Shades

The stop signs I no longer see. as I hold them between my fingers. flutter to the ground like a shattered menagerie. that can feed colors back.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Breathless
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

I finally got COVID

Exactly 19 months after Tom Hanks got it, I got it. Put another way: Exactly five months after I declared the coronavirus pandemic over , I finally got the coronavirus. I woke up Tuesday morning with a fever, a headache, and a runny nose. So, I went to the testing facility I had visited three times since the beginning of the year — I worried that covering the Jan. 6 riots might have exposed me, my wife and I visited Jamaica for our anniversary, and again in April because we were exposed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Post-Bulletin

Poem: Tropicals: Time to Move

The sunny, warm, summer months were great. But the tropicals must move before it’s too late. Cold weather approaches, with pressure to keep plants alive. No lethal frost yet, but outdoor temperatures fell below forty-five. The blooms have been beautiful, flowing with elegance. Gracing the patio and deck, glowing bright...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UV Cavalier Daily

“Some poems you read, other poems read you”

Upon arriving at the University, I immediately looked forward to the latter half of my college experience — the two years in which my learning would mostly take place in small, discussion-based classes. However, upon our unexpected switch to online learning, I felt defeated. The intimacy that my imagined future promised seemed elusive, my Zoom fatigue seemed daunting, and I did not foresee an attitude change.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
North Country Public Radio

When the fall migration inspires a poem

It's a new month and a new season! We catch up with poet David Crews, who's spent the summer months hiking around the Northeast and working on a farm in Vermont. He shares a poem for the new season, "Hike to Hawk Mountain". Todd MoeWhen the fall migration inspires a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
95.7 KEZJ

Autumn in Idaho: A Poem

Truthfully, I'm not the most bothered by this fickle fall that can't decide what's what. Harmless surprises from Mother Nature, if you ask me. Those random warm days give you a few last chances to show off your summer wardrobe or get a last dip in the pool. Who could be mad at that? And the fall foliage is already here regardless of what the weather is like. Just enjoy it, folks, before the first freeze sets in and we're declaring it winter ahead of the solstice. I'm beginning to think that seasons don't actually mean much anymore.
IDAHO STATE
adafruit.com

Life Cycle of a Galaxy

When the cosmos was between 2 and 4 billion years old galaxies were just cranking along, converting huge reservoirs of cold gas into stars at a fierce rate, some easily 100 times what we tend to see today in our 13.8-billion-year-old Universe. Because light takes time to get from them to us, we see these galaxies as being 9–12 billion or so light years from us, and almost all the big ones we see at that distance are the proud parents of huge litters of stars. This was a time of peak star formation in the Universe, and in fact astronomers call it “cosmic noon”.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: A Poem for a Fall Weekend

I’m bad at seasons: Sometimes I jump into one weeks too early, only to later realize it’s passed me by. This fall could pass us all by. Time, we’ve all learned, goes both quickly and slowly in a pandemic, and before we know it, parts of the country will see snow. The news cycle beckons, but this weekend, we give you permission to slow down. Take a healthy break from your devices and breathe in some crisp air.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TechRadar

Sleep Cycle review

The gentle wake up within a short time window takes some getting used to, but it's a great idea that works well. But this is not an app that will work for your immediately, though; Sleep Cycle needs to get to know you and your sleep to be able to help you, so you need to dedicate a bit of time to it.
CELL PHONES
cyclingutah.com

Cycling in Comfort

By John Higgins — As a bike fitter is it quite common for a cyclist to say to me “I’m not racing, I just want to be comfortable on my bike.” Interestingly, I’ve never heard a competitive rider say to me “I’m racing and I don’t care about being comfortable”. Every cyclist regardless of participation level and ability wants a reasonable level of comfort. However, there is often confusion as to what realistic expectations are when the word comfort is used together with the word cycling. Are they at odds, or can these two C words co-exist?
CYCLING
Wesleyan Argus

Poems of Our Climate: allecto, queen of the furies

Poems of our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Oliver Egger ’23. Oliver Egger also runs the literary magazine group Route 9 that is currently accepting submissions for its poetry zine, The Lavender. If you would like to submit poetry to The Lavender go to tinyurl.com/wespoetry. Submissions end for the first issue on the 12th. If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column please email your work directly to oegger@wesleyan.edu.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
momjunction.com

Free Verse Poems For Kids: How To Write And Examples

When there are no rules to follow, life becomes a fairytale. Free verse poems are like children who live in their fantasy world and don’t stick to any norms. These poems have no rhyme scheme and meter and do not follow a set structure. However, writing a free verse poem...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
weareteachers.com

20 Sweet and Fun 1st Grade Poems for Kids

It’s so much fun to see students exploring new ways to use words and learn vocabulary. That’s why poetry is so exciting! We’ve put together this list of sweet 1st grade poems for kids to use in your classroom (or at home!). You’ll find great options of various lengths for all reading levels. Your students will love them!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
harkeraquila.com

Ode to the kitchen god: a poem

For as long as I remember, my childhood has been filled with tokens of my heritage and ancestry: for nine years I attended a local Chinese-run art studio, like most Chinese kids I took those dreaded language courses, and every school I’ve attended has had a predominant Asian demographic. Yet despite all these reminders, I often find myself struggling to make sense of the culture I was raised in. After all, I quit my language classes after a few years, my sister and I have only been to China twice, and my family rarely celebrates traditional festivals. Thus, when my grandma moved in to live with us, I remember feeling so excited—to me, she was the closest physical embodiment of my culture that I knew. Nevertheless, as time passed Knowing this and the fact that many members of the Harker community come from various backgrounds, I’ve often wondered how many other students or faculty have felt the same way, the desire to feel connected to a culture while it seems to slip further and further away from grasp.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy