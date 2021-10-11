CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Shen school board earmarks COVID dollars for window project

By Ethan Hewett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) – The Shenandoah School Board has approved the use of COVID-19 relief dollars for a district window project. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the board approved the Design and Construction Management Proposal for their K-8 Window Replacement Project with the majority of the funding coming through ESSER III. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the high end cost for the project is estimated at $1 million, with a low end around $750,000. However, Nelson says the cost will likely be closer to the high end.

