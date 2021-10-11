New historical marker placed in Tabor

(Tabor) -- To recognize the town's contributions and support to the Underground Railroad, a new historical marker has been placed in Tabor. The Tabor Historical Society has announced the replacement of an interpretive sign in Tabor Park. In 2008, the National Park service, in conjunction with the State Historical Society of Iowa, funded the installation of the sign next to an earlier marker installed by the Woman's Club of Tabor in 1910. Kathy Douglass, spokesperson for the Tabor Historical Society, joined the KMA Morning Show last week, and she says the 2008 sign had started to fade.