Mattresses for sale benefit Cedaredge High School music program
On Saturday, the Cedaredge High School music program hosted a mattress sale fundraiser made possible by the group Custom Fundraising Solutions out of Colorado Springs. The event, which ran from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., took place in the Cedaredge Middle School gym and included floor models for visitors to try out. Included in the sale in addition to various mattresses were pillows, sheets, protectors, adjustable power bases and other items that were outside of the range of the bed, such as convertible bean bag chairs and a particularly notable massage recliner.www.deltacountyindependent.com
