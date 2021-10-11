CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: We should complain, anti-vaxxers endanger lives

By Vincent Keipper, MD
Independent Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Cothren wants us to stop complaining about the unvaccinated. He bases this on the arguments that it is a personal choice and those who have had the vaccine are now safe. Both seem wrong. First of all, we have seen that the vaccines are very effective, but not 100%, especially in the immunocompromised, and many can't get the vaccine, like children. Secondly, it is not a personal choice because running around unprotected increases the chance of public spread to the vulnerable, so you are making the decision to endanger others.

independenttribune.com

