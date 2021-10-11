CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP FOOTBALL: Ohatchee's McCombs undergoes surgery for 'brain bleed'

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
Ohatchee's Jack McCombs (44) pursues Glencoe's Nolan Fairley during their game Friday at Ohatchee. Photo by Bill Wilson

Ohatchee senior tight end/defensive lineman Jack McCombs underwent surgery at UAB Hospital today for what older brother and former Indian Cam McCombs described as a "brain bleed" in a social media post.

Ohatchee acting head football Chris Findley said initial word after surgery is "positive."

"The doctors have stayed positive so far," Findley said by phone, while en route to Birmingham.

Cam McCombs, the most recent Ohatchee graduate of Jack's two older brothers, confirmed a positive outlook for his younger brother.

"Surgery is finishing up," he said. "Everything has gone well. He’s about to be moved to an ICU room now."

Findley said there was no standout football-related contact incident in practice.

"He just wasn't feeling good," Findley said. "He said his head was hurting, so we took him into the locker room. He got worse, so we called his mother."

Jack McCombs was transported by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Anniston then flown by medical helicopter to UAB.

"I believe it was a clot," Cam McCombs said. "I’m not sure yet, though. They said they got it to stop bleeding and are finishing it up."

UPDATE:

From Dax McCombs, Jack's father:

"Jack had a good night and has been on his feet some this morning. He is ready to go home, but he’s gonna have to spend a few more days down here. The thoughts and prayers of the community were felt. We have a strong boy here, and he won’t be down long. Continue to pray for a good recovery.

"One more thing I’d like to say, how great our coaching staff is out at Ohatchee. If it weren’t for the quick thinking of the coaching staff and doing all the right things at the right times, this could have been a different story. Coach Randall Toney was by his side the whole time along with the rest of the staff. I have never worried about my boys' well being around this great staff we have out at Ohatchee! We are all family out here! Thanks again for the prayers and concerns."

