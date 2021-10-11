CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geismar, LA

Child, 6, dies in ‘campfire’ started in a play fort

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEISMAR, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he and two siblings started a fire in a play fort made from a set of concrete steps atop a flatbed trailer. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday that the children used a lighter to set fire to “a small pile of combustible objects as though it was a campfire.” They had covered a hollow prefabricated set of steps as their play fort. The fire marshal says the boy’s 9-year-old and 4-year-old siblings escaped. When Geismar firefighters and Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the flatbed and a cargo trailer and its contents ablaze.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geismar, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Geismar, LA
Crime & Safety
Geismar, LA
Accidents
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Bill Clinton admitted to hospital, spokesperson says

Former President Clinton was hospitalized in California on Tuesday evening, according to a spokesperson. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. He is "on the mend, in good spirits and incredibly thankful," Urena said Thursday evening. This is a breaking story. Please check back for...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Campfire#Accident#Ap#Ascension Parish

Comments / 0

Community Policy