Cities With the Biggest Increase in Mortgage Delinquencies During the Last Recession

The housing market has been on a tear. And 78% of community bank executives think it will "crash" in the next five years, according to a new survey out this morning. The big picture: While execs signaled caution on the housing market — where median prices are up 15% in the last year — nearly all of them (95%) are optimistic about local economic conditions over the next year.

