Funeral/Service Directory

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Terry Lee Blankenship, 73, of Albion — 11 a.m. graveside, Pullman City Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life from noon to 2 p.m. at Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd, Pullman. Minnie Allane Baldridge, 91, of Clarkston — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Masks and social distancing will be required.

lmtribune.com

Daily Iberian

Funeral services for baby Joshua Black announced

SHREVEPORT, La. - Visitation for baby Joshua Calif Black was held Friday at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport, followed by a candlelight ceremony. The candlelight ceremony was opened to the public in-person and via Facebook. Joshua Black died on Sept. 24 when he and his brother Elijah, 5, were thrown from the bridge into Cross Lake by their mother, Ureka Black.
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / late 1910s: A Colton man serves his country

John Moser poses in his U.S. Army uniform while serving during World War I in this photo taken in the late 1910s while he was home on leave. Moser and his family were from Colton, according to his niece, Cecelia (Frei) Dober, who submitted this photo, and after the war, Moser returned to the Palouse and farmed outside Uniontown. Moser was the brother of Agatha (Moser) Frei, Dober’s mother. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1989: Honoring a Nezperce couple

Peggy and Max Bradley, of Nezperce, pose for a photo in the Nezperce gym named for them in this Kathy Hedberg photo published in the June 12, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The Bradleys both taught for many years at Nezperce where Max Bradley also coached basketball. At the school’s annual athletic banquet that year, the retired teachers were told the community had renamed its gymnasium after them, according to the accompanying story, also by Hedberg. That news was a surprise to the couple, and a highlight of their careers, he said. “It sure surprised us. It made us speechless, actually,” Max Bradley said the morning after the banquet. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Anthony Christopher Perez Lozano and Kylie Joanne Zupo, both of Clarkston. Lonnie Lyle Townsend and Barbara Ann McDurmon, both of Lewiston. Andrew Jackson McBride V and Karley Kay Pankey, both of Lewiston. Jesse Leroy Spears and Jennifer Lynnette Howard, both of Lewiston. Divorces. Nez Perce County. Filed. Rachel Fuller and...
thewestsidegazette.com

McWhite’s Funeral Home Services

Funeral services for the Virgil Lee Bolden – 81 were held October 3rd at Lauderhill Seventh0Day Adventist Church with Pastor Dr. Fred batten, Jr officiating. Funeral services for the late Danielle Coachman Bryant – 58 were held September 25th at New Covenant Deliverance. Funeral services for the late Patrick Coates...
thewestsidegazette.com

James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

ANTONINI – Not Pictured. Funeral services for the late Luciano Antonini – 81. Funeral services for the late Sammy Lee AKA “Shaggy” Blands – 61 were held October 9th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. James Allen officiating. Funeral services for the late Bernice Boyd – 75 were...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Fransen funeral services canceled

Funeral services for Russell Fransen, 97, formerly of Jackson have been canceled. The visitation and service were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively, both at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Jackson. However, a notice from Osterberg Funeral Home earlier today stated, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the visitation and funeral...

