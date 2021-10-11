Funeral/Service Directory

Peggy and Max Bradley, of Nezperce, pose for a photo in the Nezperce gym named for them in this Kathy Hedberg photo published in the June 12, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The Bradleys both taught for many years at Nezperce where Max Bradley also coached basketball. At the school’s annual athletic banquet that year, the retired teachers were told the community had renamed its gymnasium after them, according to the accompanying story, also by Hedberg. That news was a surprise to the couple, and a highlight of their careers, he said. “It sure surprised us. It made us speechless, actually,” Max Bradley said the morning after the banquet. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

NEZPERCE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO