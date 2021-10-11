Kroger KSR Game of the Week: Taylor County at Glasgow
Glasgow, Taylor County, Kroger, Major League Baseball Game of the Week, Kaden Smith, High school football. We head west for the second consecutive Friday for the Kroger KSR Game of the Week. Friday's matchup features Taylor County at Glasgow. Both are legitimate state championship contenders. KSR's latest high school football poll has Glasgow ranked No. 2 while Taylor County comes in at No. 5 in 3A. Bragging rights are on the line as well as playoff ramifications. The Cardinals and Scotties boast powerful run games and stingy defenses.
