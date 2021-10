NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — In North Braddock, neighbors have had enough. Carol Smalls said someone started a renovation project next door and rented a dumpster, but it’s been sitting there for almost two months. Now, it’s attracting raccoons to her front porch. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Smalls reached out to KDKA to try and get some answers. She’s lived in her house for about six years and never had any issues until now. Smalls said other people have started dumping their trash in it. She has a video of rodents playing in the dumpster and sets up traps because of the mice. Until Friday, no...

BRADDOCK, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO