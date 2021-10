A Kansas City man is arrested following a high-speed pursuit near Tipton. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says that just after midnight yesterday, a deputy spotted a vehicle headed north on Highway 5 at 96 miles per hour. The deputy tried to stop the driver, but he sped off, ran through a light, and started heading west on Highway 50. The deputy says the driver eventually ran into a ditch, and then turned around and started heading back east on the highway.

TIPTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO