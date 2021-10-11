CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old killed in Buffalo Township accident

By Wright County Sheriff's Office
Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Oct. 9 at approximately 3:15 PM Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with. injuries near 1851 50th St NE in Buffalo Township. The driver of a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup was identified as Cody Ruby (27 years old from Buffalo) he was towing an enclosed utility trailer when he pulled out of his driveway onto 50th ST. Ruby’s 4-year old daughter appears to have beenon the tongue of the trailer as he drove away from the home eastbound on 50th ST. Ruby drove the truck and trailer approximately 3.

