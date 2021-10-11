CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picotte statue unveiled

By Taryn Vanderford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An important figure in Nebraska history will be forever remembered thanks to a statue that now stands on Lincoln’s Centennial Mall. A bronze sculpture of Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte was unveiled Monday morning by her descendants. Picotte was a member of the Omaha tribe. She is significant in many ways, but is best known for being the first Native American in the United States to earn a degree to become a medical doctor. Picotte is known for her efforts to serve the community. She rode horseback to treat hundreds of people, both Native and white. She also worked to build a hospital at Walthill on the Omaha reservation. That hospital still stands today, and a board of directors are working to restore it.

