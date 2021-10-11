CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Prison Worker Vaccinations

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of vaccinated State Prison employees has nearly doubled in the two months since Governor Tom Wolf mandated vaccination or weekly testings within the Department Of. DOH officials say as of Friday more than 6,700 employees have been vaccinated which is nearly 43 percent of the workforce. Officials say...

wrfalp.com

Governor Hochul Working on Regulations to Require Mental Health Facility, Prison Health Care Workers to Be Vaccinated

Hochul, speaking at a news briefing Thursday, said the regulations will be announced in the near future. This new set of health care workers would join the ranks of staffers at hospitals and nursing homes who were required to receive at least one dose of the vaccination by midnight Monday or face losing their jobs under a state mandate. While the majority of hospital and nursing home workers have been vaccinated, hundreds have been fired or furloughed for refusing to get the shot.
Grand Forks Herald

Minnesota state employee vaccine mandate irks some workers, lawmakers

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Management and Budget leaders along with Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Oct. 6, defended a state requirement that employees show proof of their vaccination against COVID-19 or take a weekly test to continue working in person. The comments came as the state Senate Committee on Human...
Yakima Herald Republic

Deadline nears for Washington state workers to get COVID vaccine under Inslee order

OLYMPIA — As deadlines draw near for tens of thousands of state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some Washington agencies have started sending separation notices to employees who have not shown they are vaccinated. Meanwhile, other large agencies — like the Washington State Patrol, Department of Corrections, and the...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts National Guard Activated To Help With COVID Testing At Schools, Possible Staff Shortages At Prisons

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered the National Guard to help with possible staff shortages in the state’s prison system and COVID testing at schools. Baker issued the orders Tuesday afternoon. One will activate 250 members of the Guard to help the Department of Corrections, which could lose some positions by October 17, when all state employees will be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Job training will begin immediately. They won’t be replacing prison guards who could lose their jobs if they’re not vaccinated. “Under this contingency plan, Guard personnel will assume external functions which do not involve direct contact with inmates. When Guard personnel assist with providing transportation to inmates, a correctional officer will accompany them,” Baker’s office said in a statement. “The DOC is further prepared to augment correction staff with the return of retired correction officers in addition to Guard personnel.” The other order calls for 200 members of the Guard to help schools across the state with expanded COVID-19 testing. They’ll start training this week and start working in selected schools on Monday, October 18. Last month, Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard to help with the state’s shortage of school bus drivers.
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
news9.com

Execution Date Set For Death Row Inmate Julius Jones

The Court of Criminal Appeals has set an execution date for death row inmate Julius Jones. Jones is scheduled to be executed on November 18. Jones was convicted in the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended 3-1 a commutation of Jones sentence...
kadn.com

Former Mayor of Jeanerette Arrested Again

JEANERETTE, La. - According to Attorney Generals Office, former Mayor of Jeanerette April Foulcard was arrested on Tuesday September 21, 2021 for conspiracy, bank fraud and federal benefit fraud charges. Foulcard is scheduled for her first court appearance on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 according to the Iberia Parish Clerk of...
Vogue Magazine

‘I Was Raped, and I Had an Abortion’: Three Representatives Told Powerful Stories to Their Colleagues in Congress

It’s been a challenging few months for abortion rights in the U.S., with Texas—the second most populous state in the country—effectively outlawing abortion after the six-week mark in early September and Mississippi seeming poised to follow it. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform addressed the divisive issue with a panel titled “A Dire State: Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States.” Coupled with testimony from Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, about how she “would not be here” had her mother followed a doctor’s advice to end her pregnancy were moving stories from Democratic representatives Cori Bush (Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Barbara Lee (Calif.) about their own abortions.
The Independent

Capitol rioter screams and says she has right to ‘self determination’ as judge sends her to jail

A Pensylvania woman who allegedly threatened to “hang” Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January Capitol riots has been ordered back to prison ahead of her trial.Federal prosecutors had reported that Pauline Bauer was refusing to follow court orders, which led a judge to revoke her pre-trial release at a court hearing on Friday.Ms Bauer has allegedly refused to surrender her passport, confirm her address, let pretrial services inspect her home or call to check in once a week, all conditions of her release, reports Courthouse News.NBC 4 Washington’s Scott McFarlane posted on Twitter that Bauer claims she is...
