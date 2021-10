KANKAKEE — Six nurses employed by Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee are fighting for their jobs after being told they would be fired for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The healthcare system recently announced a blanket rejection of any and all exemption requests, in violation of the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order. The nurses filed a lawsuit in Circuit Court for the Twenty-First Circuit in Kankakee County, Illinois, with Continue Reading

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO