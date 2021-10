ARLINGTON, Texas — A possible equalizer for the Giants on Sunday against the Cowboys? The legs of Daniel Jones. Jones leads all NFL players who have at least 25 carries with an average of 7.0 yards per rushing attempt. It is not so much the quantity of runs Jones has in a game, but the quality, as far as scrambling for first downs on designed quarterback rushes or improvised runs when all passing options are gone.

