Farmamerica to hold Pumpkin Party this Saturday

Help Support SMC Art Department, Santa Monica Public Library, Palisades-Malibu YMCA. Santa Monica College will hold two special fundraising Glass Pumpkin Sales this weekend. The first SMC Glass Pumpkin Sale will be held Saturday, October 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with the Mini Fall Festival at Virginia Avenue Park, located at 2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the SMC Art Department and the Santa Monica Public Library Pico Branch. The Mini Fall Festival — sponsored by the City of Santa Monica, Virginia Avenue Park, Santa Monica Public Library, Santa Monica Farmers Markets, and Santa Monica College — will offer fresh fruits and vegetables, prepared foods and a variety of crafts, along with a craft workshop for children of all ages, a pumpkin giveaway (one per family, while supplies last), and two sessions of SMPL Storytime with Vanessa (English at 11 a.m., Spanish/English at noon).

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO