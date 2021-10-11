CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmamerica to hold Pumpkin Party this Saturday

By JULIAN HAST julian.hast@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies who love fall and Halloween will have more than enough options for fun this Saturday. With pumpkin decorating, wagon rides, a corn maze and more, the Saturday, Oct 16. Pumpkin Party at Farmamerica will have ample activities to satisfy every kids’ and families’ seasonal desires. “I’m really hoping that...

www.southernminn.com

