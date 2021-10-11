CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone, Elliott inactive for Ravens against Colts

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens safeties Geno Stone and DeShon Elliott are inactive for Monday night’s game against Indianapolis.

The two defensive backs were listed as questionable Saturday — Stone with a thigh injury and Elliott with a quad problem. Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and linebacker Josh Bynes are the other inactives for Baltimore.

Inactive for Indianapolis are: defensive tackle Khalil Davis, quarterback Jacob Eason, defensive ends Kwity Paye (hamstring) and Isaac Rochell (illness), offensive lineman Braden Smith (foot/thumb), running back Jordan Wilkins and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).

The Ravens also activated receiver Miles Boykin from injured reserve and activated defensive back Jordan Richards and tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad. The Colts elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and defensive end Kameron Cline to the active roster from the practice squad.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

