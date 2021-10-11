VMware Stretches ESXi To Be A Disaggregated Memory Hypervisor

We are strong believers in disaggregation and composability here at The Next Platform, and we think that eventually the tyranny of the physical confines and configurations of motherboard will be over. At some point in the future – probably not five years but maybe within ten – systems will be stacks of components – trays of CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and other compute engines, trays of DRAM, persistent memory like Intel 3D XPoint Optane DIMMs, NVM-Express flash and possibly MRAM and other memory technologies, plus DPUs that deal with security, storage, and networking interfaces for the trays – all lashed together in a fabric and composable in a wide variety (but certainly not infinite) of configurations.