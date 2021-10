Wisconsin producers of all shades in the ag industry will continue to find growing business opportunities through exports to new overseas markets, an expert panel says. A group of experts from the DATCP International Agribusiness Center spoke on the department's Sept. 28 episode of the "Rural Realities" podcast, including director Mark Rhoda-Reis and economic development consultants Ashwini Rao, Lisa Stout, Jennifer Lu and Luis Santana. They had an overall positive outlook on the future of Wisconsin exports, especially for dairy products, but also held firm that the industry needs to recover its losses from the COVID-19 pandemic before more growth can be achieved.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO