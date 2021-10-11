Ray Energy expands propane rail, transport terminal
Ray Energy completed an expansion of its propane rail and transport facility on the border of New York and Vermont to meet the increased demand of its Northeastern customers. The company installed two new 60,000-gallon propane storage tanks, increasing total fixed storage capacity to 360,000 gallons. Combined with the 480,000 gallons that can be stored on rail cars, the facility now can store 840,000 gallons to ensure fuel availability to meet the demand during peak months.www.lpgasmagazine.com
