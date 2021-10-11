Ray Energy expands propane rail, transport terminal

Hiab offers a hydraulic-controlled propane tank clamp attachment for the MOFFETT truck-mounted forklift, allowing the transport of bulk propane tanks up to 1,000 gallons. With a set of arms over the tank and a set of forks below, the load is secure and allows a single operator handling process. The attachment also includes port relief valves, preventing damage during transport. Designed to be multi-functional, the tank clamp will not interfere with traditional forks, so palletized goods can be transported. With a lift capacity up to 4,500 pounds, there is no negative impact on the load. When combined with the MOFFETT, which provides a greater access ability and can power through all terrains, a reliable delivery and installation can be achieved every time, the company says.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO