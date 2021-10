Police were called to Brian Laundrie’s home twice the day before Gabby Petito was reported missing.Records released by North Port Police show they first responded to a “public service” call just before 4pm on 10 September.Police returned at around 6.30pm the same day, and both calls were marked as “problem settled.”Fox News reports that at least one of the 10 September calls was made by Ms Petito’s father Joe Petito, who lives in Vero Beach, Florida, 150 miles east of the Laundrie family home in North Port.According to redacted police reports, Mr Petito did not travel to the Laundrie’s...

