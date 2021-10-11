Quick Bites: House of Blues, Yukon Pizza, Locale and more Vegas food news

The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay has unveiled the $4.5 million renovation that includes a complete revamp of its box office, Music Hall entrance, retail shop and restaurant and bar spaces with a distillery-style vibe. New design elements include corrugated metal and aged steel, brick walls, riveted panels and a copper still. There are new murals and folk art installations from the HOB collection as well as expanded patio seating and a new stage in the bar. The restaurant is open daily starting at 7 a.m. and is open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.